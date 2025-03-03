Chhattisgarh’s ‘GATI’ Budget fuels inclusive growth with record capex and tech driven reforms

Chhattisgarh Finance Minister O P Choudhary unveiled ₹1.65 lakh crore budget for 2025-26 on Monday, blending welfare-driven initiatives with ambitious infrastructure and technological reforms.

Titled “GYAN ke liye GATI”, the budget commemorates the state’s Silver Jubilee and is dedicated as Atal Nirman Varsh in tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Anchored in the pillars of Good Governance, Accelerating Infrastructure, Technology, and Industrial Growth, the fiscal plan aims to propel Chhattisgarh toward its 2030 development goals while aligning with India’s Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

The budget projects a 12% growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), rising to ₹6.35 lakh crore, alongside a revenue surplus of ₹2,804 crore. Despite increased spending, fiscal deficit remains restrained at 2.97% of GSDP, adhering to FRBM norms. A standout feature is the 18% surge in capital expenditure to ₹26,341 crore, marking 16% of the total outlay, a record high that underscores the state’s focus on sustainable growth.

Agriculture and rural development received monumental allocations, with ₹10,000 crore earmarked for the Krishak Unnati Yojana to enhance farm productivity and ₹8,500 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) to upgrade rural housing. In a relief to farmers, ₹3,500 crore was allocated to provide free electricity for agricultural pumps up to 5 HP. Urban renewal initiatives like the Mukhyamantri Nagarotthan Yojana (₹500 crore) and Sabke Liye Awas Yojana (₹875 crore) aim to bridge the rural-urban divide.

Women’s welfare remained a priority, with ₹5,500 crore allocated for the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, offering financial aid to economically weaker women, and ₹4,500 crore for the Mukhyamantri Khadyan Sahayata Yojana to bolster food security. The budget also introduced Siyan Care Yojana, providing free health checkups, and expanded healthcare infrastructure with new hospitals in Sarona, Janakpur, and upgraded facilities in Raipur.

Breaking new ground, the government allocated ₹2,000 crore, a first in state history, for constructing roads under the Public Works Department. Rural connectivity received a boost with ₹845 crore for PM Gram Sadak Yojana and ₹500 crore to link Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) under PM-JANMAN. Air connectivity will expand with viability gap funding for flights from Bilaspur, Ambikapur, and Jagdalpur, alongside infrastructure upgrades at regional airports.

Embracing digital transformation, the budget introduced the Atal Monitoring Portal to track project progress and allocated ₹48 crore for digitizing land records under e-Dharti. A state data center (₹40 crore) and upgraded mineral management systems (Khanij Online 2.0) aim to enhance transparency. To spur industrial growth, the Single Window 2.0 portal will streamline approvals, while a tripled industry department budget targets sectors like textiles, semiconductors, and AI.

Education infrastructure saw significant investments, including 12 new nursing colleges, 6 physiotherapy colleges, and 25 Centers of Excellence. Tribal-dominated regions gained attention with mobile science labs, homestay tourism in Bastar-Surguja, and ₹220 crore for Naxal-affected districts. The establishment of a Sickle Cell Institute and ART facilities for childless couples underscored the health sector’s modernization.

Ten innovative schemes, including the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme for solar-powered households and the Atal Sinchayi Yojana to complete stalled irrigation projects were launched. Youth-centric initiatives like the Student Startup and Innovation Policy and skill development programs with the National Stock Exchange aim to foster entrepreneurship.

The budget, presented by the state finance minister on Monday, trended at top on X (formerly Twitter) with over 6,196 posts under the hashtag #CG_Budget_GATI by 5 PM. Netizens, particularly youth, praised its focus on digital innovation, infrastructure, and governance reforms. The theme—centered on Good Governance, Accelerating Infrastructure, Technology, and Industrial Growth, resonated widely, with users highlighting initiatives like the Atal Monitoring Portal and tripled allocations for the industry sector.

While industry leaders lauded infrastructure and tech-driven reforms, State Congress President Deepak Baij launched a scathing critique, calling the budget a “hollow document” that neglects education, employment, and agriculture.

“The government has failed to address youth unemployment, farmer welfare, or rising inflation. He accused the ruling party of prioritizing “Modi-centric rhetoric” over local needs, citing the absence of provisions for tribal communities, who constitute 32% of the population. Baij also criticized the lack of new universities and value-added initiatives for forest-based industries, a key economic driver in Chhattisgarh. “Instead of substantive policies, they’ve recycled old ideas like metro rail projects, a gimmick to distract from their failures,” he added.

In response, senior BJP leader Shrinivas Maddi defended the budget as a “roadmap for long-term prosperity,” highlighting record capital expenditure of ₹26,341 crore, modernization of healthcare facilities, and initiatives like the Siyan Care Yojana for free health checkups. “Critics overlook transformative projects like semiconductor investments and the Student Startup Policy. This budget is a bridge to Chhattisgarh’s future,” he stated.

Finance Minister O P Choudhary emphasised that the Atal Nirman Varsh budget is both a tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision and a strategic plan for Chhattisgarh’s growth. “From farm gates to tech hubs, this budget lays the foundation for inclusive, sustainable progress,” he said.

With a sharp focus on governance efficiency, job creation, and regional balance, the 2025-26 budget reflects Chhattisgarh’s ambition to evolve into a model state, not just for central India but for the nation as a whole.

As Chhattisgarh celebrates its Silver Jubilee, the GATI budget could be a decisive shift toward innovation and industrial growth while preserving the welfare-oriented ethos that underpins the state’s development journey.