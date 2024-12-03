533 consumer complaints under food and beverages category : Govt

As many as 533 consumer complaints were registered under the food and beverages category in the Consumer Commission during the past two years. The maximum number of these complaints, 112, were from Uttar Pradesh while from J&K, just one complaint was registered under this category, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution BL Verma said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) was set up in 2008 under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 primarily for laying down science-based standards for articles of food and to regulate their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale and import to ensure availability of safe and wholesome food for human consumption.

The Food Safety and Standards Act includes specific provisions for penal action concerning substandard food, misbranded food, and unsafe food. FSSAI through its regional offices and State/ Union Territories conducts regular surveillance, monitoring, inspection, and random sampling of food products including milk, milk products and baby food.

In cases where food samples are found to be non-conforming, penal action is taken against the defaulting Food Business Operators as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, Rules and Regulations. Further, to extend the reach of basic testing facilities even in remote areas, FSSAI has provided mobile food testing labs called Food Safety on Wheels (FSWs).

Section 90 and 91 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 provide for punishment for manufacturing for sale or for storing or selling or for distributing or importing any product containing an adulterant or spurious goods, which includes imprisonment or fine depending on the extent of injury to the consumer.

In terms of the Consumer Protection (Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions) Rules, 2020, framed under the aegis of Consumer Protection Act, 2019, no fee has to be paid for filing complaints where the value of goods or services paid as consideration is up to Rs 5,00,000, the minister said.

E-daakhil portal has also been launched for online filing of consumer complaints. Besides physical hearing, video conferencing facilities have also been provided at National and State level Consumer Commissions.