Govt appoints Special Public Prosecutor in NIA case against Rana

The Union government has appointed a Special Public Prosecutor to conduct trials and related proceedings with regard to the National Investigation Agency’s case against Tahawwur Hussain Rana and David Coleman Headley, both accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 15 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008), read with sub-section (8) of Section 18 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), the Central Government hereby appoints Narender Mann, Advocate, as Special Public Prosecutor for conducting trial and other matters related to NIA case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI on behalf of the National Investigation Agency before the NIA Special Courts at Delhi and Appellate Courts, for a period of 3 years from the date of publication of this notification or till the completion of trial of the said case, whichever is earlier,” a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs, dated April 9, said.

As per the allegations against Headley and Rana in the anti-terror probe agency’s case, the duo entered into a criminal conspiracy with the members of the Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul Jihadi Islami (HUJI)—the Pakistan-based terrorist organisations declared by the Government of India as terrorist organisations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (as amended in Act 35/2008)—to commit terrorist acts in New Delhi and at other places in India.

Rana’s extradition was made possible after he exhausted all legal remedies, and the US Supreme Court recently rejected his plea against extradition.

The Indian government had been seeking his extradition for years, and it finally became possible after the US Supreme Court’s recent decision.

Rana’s extradition is a significant step in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the ghastly terror attack in Mumbai in 2008, which claimed over 160 lives.