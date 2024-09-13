22.53 lakh new employees added under ESI Scheme in July

In the month of July, 22.53 lakh new employees have been added under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Scheme, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement on Friday.

Further, the Year on Year analysis shows a growth of 13.32 per cent in net registrations compared to July 2023.

56,476 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of July, 2024 thus ensuring social security to more workers, the ministry said.

As per the information shared by the ministry, 10.84 lakh young employees upto the age group of 25 years constitute new registrations.

Further, 4.65 lakh female employees enrolled in the ESI Scheme in the month of July.

The data shared by the ministry also said that 71 transgender employees were registered under ESI Scheme in July.

It is to be highlighted that an individual who is working in an organized sector and gets a salary of not more than Rs 21,000 per month is an employee insured under the ESI Scheme.

Each and every employee gets an IP number and has an account in which he/she can access his/her details regarding Insured Person details, entitlement to benefits, the status of the claim, e-health records, and the Beneficiary feedback form as well.