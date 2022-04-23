2022 Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV XL6 Facelift

Maruti Suzuki just launched the 2022 XL6 in the Indian market as a premium version of Ertiga. It is being offered in three variants. There is Zeta, Alpha and Alpha+.With aggressive pricing starting at Rs. 11.29 lakhs ex-showroom to Rs. 14.55 lakhs for top end variant.

The updated design, added cabin features and a new 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine with a 6-speed AT gearbox and paddle shifters follow suit of the recently launched all-new Ertiga MPV. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a premium version of the Ertiga which is sold through the ARENA dealerships, while the XL6 is sold through NEXA range of dealerships. Also, while the Ertiga gets a 7-seater cabin, the XL6 gets a 6-seater cabin with captain seats in the middle row to add to the premiumness in the MPV. Apart from the new engine and gearbox, the XL6 will also get features like Ventilated Seats to distinguish it from the Ertiga.

While styling updates in the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift are limited to mere cosmetic changes along with the addition of a size bigger alloy wheels, it has received a healthy dose of additions in the tech and creature comforts department.