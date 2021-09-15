Follow Us:
Oriental insurance celebrates its 75th anniversary by carrying out COVID vax drive

‘In the 75th year of its existence, the Company will focus on connecting with the customers to provide enhanced customer delight,’  a company press release said here.

SNS | New Delhi | September 15, 2021 6:28 pm

Oriental insurance, COVID vax drive, 75th anniversary

Photo: SNS

To mark its 75th foundation year,  Oriental Insurance Company on Wednesday celebrated the occasion by carrying out Covid test and vaccination drive, besides health check-up, at its headquarters and offices across the country.

These activities were carried out at the organisations’ Regional/Operating Offices all over India.

Further, in consonance with the Digital India initiative of the government of India, Oriental Insurance is also launching ‘customer-centric online products for a better customer experience.’

The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. is an Indian nationalised general insurance company. It is under the ownership of the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

