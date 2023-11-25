NCC to celebrate 75th anniversary of its raising on November 26

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) will celebrate its 75th anniversary on November 26, signifying a momentous chapter in its legacy of honing youth with core principles such as discipline, leadership, and unwavering patriotism.

In solemn commemoration of this significant milestone, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen heroes on behalf of the entire NCC fraternity at the National War Memorial here on Saturday.

Highlighting the remarkable contribution of NCC in nation building, the Defence Secretary said, “NCC has reached a phenomenal landmark today. Over these 75 years, the distinguished organisation stood firm to its ethos and emerged as an epitome of unity and discipline amongst the youth.” He extended his compliments to the NCC fraternity for their boundless accomplishments and assured them all the assistance in their future endeavours.

As an integral part of the event, a Band of 26 talented girls from the NCC Wing of Kamla Nehru College, New Delhi, played patriotic themes thereby adding vibrancy and patriotism to the solemn occasion, the Ministry of Defence said.

The NCC takes immense pride in its integral role in nation-building over the past seven decades. It has played an instrumental part in moulding the character of lakhs of NCC Cadets, instilling a sense of duty and preparing future leaders for our country.

Engaging actively in diverse initiatives such as social development, disaster relief, environmental conservation and community service, the NCC has etched a profound mark on the societal fabric.

As a build up to the occasion, the NCC cadets spearheaded two weeks long ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ a pan India cleanliness and awareness drive encompassing various impactful events aimed at fostering a garbage-free India. Similarly, over 15 lakhs cadets were engaged in one-hour ‘Sharmdan’ activities on October 1, contributing their efforts to the cause.

On this historic 75th anniversary, the NCC remains resolute in its dedication to shaping future contributors to society and nation-building.

To mark the occasion, a series of events are being undertaken across the nation to include blood donation drives, parades, wreath laying ceremonies, cultural programmes and awareness campaigns showcasing the achievements and ethos upheld by the NCC.