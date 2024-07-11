University fair to explore career opportunities

Campus Connect 2024, the first ever K 12 University fair in north Kolkata was held on Monday.

Professor Shabina Omar, officer on special duty at the department of higher education was the chief guest.

The fair was organized by the students of Aditya Academy. The purpose was to realise their vision, varied career opportunities among others. This hands-on experience ensures that when the students enter the professional field, they are already well-equipped and well prepared for the future.

Representatives of several private universities across the country took part in the fair. There was a panel discussion titled Skills for the Future, where important people from the education sector took part.

Kasturi Kejriwal, chief operating officer, Aditya Group, said, “The remarkable turnout and the active engagement from both students and professionals highlight the urgent need to address evolving skill requirements in today’s ever changing job market.”

Anirban Aditya, chairman, maintained that by uniting a diverse array of educational institutions and experts, a valuable forum has been set up where insightful discussions took part that will motivate and guide the future leaders.