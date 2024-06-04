To bring in order on campus district school sets example

A government-sponsored school in Bankura has devised ways to discipline its senior students.

Bishnupur High School has issued a notice which states that from this academic year students getting admissions in Class XI and XII, along with specified marks required, will have to sign an affidavit, which has guidelines and pointers for maintaining decorum and discipline in school.

By signing on the stamp paper, the senior students will be agreeing to the schools guidelines, which are broadly instructions for a better learning and teaching environment.

Advertisement

Teachers said that the measure is a step to make the students more disciplined inside and outside the school and the move has been ratified in the managing committee of the school.

The principal of the school said the move has also been welcomed by the parents.

The higher classes have a co-ed system in the school.

Many of the guardians have welcomed the move to introduce affidavits during admissions.

Conditions like boys cannot wear earrings or wristbands on campus, that they will not waste drinking water or deface the school walls; they will not use any electronic gadget inside the premises or when there are no classes, they will not loiter in the corridor but remain in classrooms etc.

The school is also taking the help of technology to bring in more order in its system. Bishnupur High School is also introducing digital attendance as part of its e-diary programme. The students will have I-cards with a barcode inside it, which they will have to scan while going in and out of the school premises. After the student scans the I-card, the information will be immediately conveyed to the guardians’ cellphones on a real-time basis.

For IT support, the school has tied up with a private organization and is charging a nominal fee from the students for the electronic attendance system.

“The e-diary will ensure that all the routines, notices, and results will be directly uploaded in the mobile phones of the guardians. Also, by bringing in the affidavit, we are trying to discourage bullying in school, which is a menace. I have been trying to maintain discipline and bring in better sense among the students since the time I joined here,” said headmaster of Bishnupur High School Sushitava Bhattacharjee.

The school is also starting English medium teaching in the school from Class V to Class X from this academic year, after going through the due process from West Bengal Board of Primary Education.