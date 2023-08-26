Teacher instructs children to slap their Muslim classmate in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, police promise action after video goes viral

A teacher at a private school in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar in an undated viral video was seen instructing children in a class to slap their Muslim classmate.

The viral video goes on to show children taking turns striking the crying Muslim student with the teacher looking on. The video sparked outrage online after it circulated.

According to the police, they have seen the viral video where a woman teacher asked the students in a class to beat their classmate.

“A video was received at Mansurpur police station today wherein a woman teacher asked the students of a class to beat their classmate for not learning multiplication tables. Some objectionable comments were also there in the video,” Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat said in a video statement on X, (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

Advertisement

“After investigating the video, it was found that the teacher was declaring that those Mohammedan students get spoiled whose mothers don’t pay attention to their studies (Jin Mohammedan baccho ki maa unke padhai par dhyan nahi deti hai, unn baccho ki padhai ka naash ho jata hai). The person recording the video also confirms this,” the SP said.

Regarding this incident, the Basic Education Officer has been informed and departmental action will be taken against the woman teacher,” Prajapat added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also reacted to the viral video and said, “Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like school into a market place of hatred – nothing worse a teacher can do for the country. This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire. Children are the future of India – do not hate them, we all have to teach love together.”

Chairperson National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo requested not to share the video of the child.

“In Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, the incident of a teacher getting a child beaten up by other children in the class has been reported. Taking cognizance, instructions are being issued for action, everyone is requested not to share the video of the child, give information about such incidents by email, do not become a part of the crime by revealing the identity of the children,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).