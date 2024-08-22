If one could pen down his or her fleeting thoughts about this, that and the other, and turn them into a little booklet, it could make for a potentially delightful read. And that is exactly what Samir Kumar Das Gupta has done in “Random Thoughts, Problems and Possible Solutions”. But make no mistake. In spite of what the title would ostensibly suggest, the subjects which the author has delved into for his reflections, discussions and subsequent analyses transcend the problems of day-to-day life or the just mundane and touch upon issues of significant political, developmental, economic and even cultural importance, prerequisite of which discussions is a vast and in-depth knowledge of the subjects.

A retired technocrat, Das Gupta’s topics of ruminations range from local civic problems which the township of Salt Lake City, in the outskirts of Calcutta, is deeply mired in to issues of national interest like taxation to international concerns like the Kashmir issue.

The author brings up the topics, introducing the latent problems lurking within and discusses the reasons for why he thinks the problems exist before going onto delineating possible solutions.

Advertisement

For instance, in the first two chapters, he discusses the issues which impact the residents of Salt Lake. Before providing an example, it must be pointed out that while Das Gupta himself is a resident, the discussion is not at all only an empirical one but one which delves into the history and evolution of the township and the process of gradual decline of the original intent for the creation of the township. He gives us glimpses into little known facts about the way that land was initially allotted in Salt Lake by way of lease from the government.

Das Gupta writes, “BC Roy did not conceive this township for the ‘middleclass only’. Other criteria also governed the grant of leases for land/flat. The size and distributions of plots to be leased out were to be governed by socio-economic parameters. For instance, the ‘lower middle class’ only were to get two to three cottahs, so that an even social fabric could be maintained in each block. The basic object was to provide homes rather than opportunities for real estate investment. Co-operative societies with members of similar socio-economic backgrounds were encouraged to construct residencies in seven to eight cottah plots. In order to maintain the desired social environment, restrictive clauses on the use of land and buildings were incorporated in the lease deeds barring sub-letting, part or full transfer of the lease holding, non-residential or commercial use of the residential holdings without the written consent of the Lessor, the Government. As penalty for infringement leases could be terminated with six months’ notice.”

The problems Das Gupta goes on to delineate include the violations of these original lease agreements by those who were granted these leases by the Government and the lackadaisical attitude of subsequent Governments in implementing the regulations strictly or even taking punitive, decisive actions against violators. The violations by those who were granted leases, enumerated by the author, include, not just sub-letting their plots, holdings and other occupancies for residential use without prior permission but also the selling or letting out of the properties for commercial or even real estate use. He suggests a number of solutions including tighter control by the municipal corporation entrusted with the civic workings of the township and others. As an expert in the subject of civic administration, Das Gupta’s suggestions reflect extensive thought and reasoning, not to mention in-depth understanding of the issues, though he laments that implementation of his recommendations have not been fully taken into consideration.

Interestingly, though published this year (the book is copyrighted 2024), clearly the manuscript was written over a period of decades because some of the issues the author raises date back to the time of the former state government, that is the CPIM-led Left Front government. The suggestions he makes too seem to address old regimes like the Left Front government (1977 to 2011) or the UPA government of the 1990s. For instance, he urges the Left Front government to do more than just raise concerns about taxation of fuel or oil for domestic consumption and advocates that the (then) state government outright demand abolition of such taxation from the (then) central government. Das Gupta’s take on liberalisation of the economy of the 1990a too reads as though these are current issues and not those of two decades ago.

As for the perspicacious reader, the times and dates which do not occur in any chronological order in the book, would unlikely to pose problems. However, for the uninitiated it could take away from the ease of understanding which the author is attempting to induce in his readers judging by the way he argues his points.

For instance, the way he draws up a list of possible solutions to the complex problems of political conflict between neighbouring countries in the Indian subcontinent is done with a charming simplicity. Though one could also argue against the author’s suggestions as somewhat simplistic and even naïve, there is no denying that Das Gupta has a heartfelt idealism and dream of an ideal society which is endearing and is conveyed through this enumeration. However, once again, the time lag poses issues (this section was obviously written when Imran Khan was Pakistan president).

In fact, that brings us to the shortfalls of this otherwise intelligently crafted, interesting and engaging book. The editors would have done well to not just introduce transitional phrases to tie together and bring in clarity about dates and time frames but also to focus a little attention on ensuring that the content is arranged cogently and more methodically. The proofreading errors too take away from the easy flow of reading.

However, if one can get past these shortcomings, this is an excellent read, if not for a lazy summer afternoon, definitely on a weekday, as a between meals snack. Crammed with little known information and knowledge on a vast range of topics, the book will provide insights into things that we would otherwise rarely contemplate.

I think an introduction of the author, Das Gupta, is mandated in order to get an idea about the richness of insights and knowledge that the readers can expect from this tiny tome.

We read, “Throughout his working life as a technocrat he came in touch with people ranging from blue collared workers to highly talented engineers, bureaucrats and politicians in India and abroad. After retirement from active professional services, he settled in the planned township called Salt Lake City in Kolkata as one of the Lessees of the Governor of West Bengal. As a Lessee, he wondered how he and others like him could be involved in the socio-economic affairs of the (Salt Lake City) Society. He gave advice to many top-ranking politicians on matters of governance.

While his expertise shines through, I am sure the sensitivity of the author’s idealism can be attributed to his humble beginnings in a village in undivided India and the wisdom of his age. Born in January 1929, Dacca, the then district capital of British India, Samir Kumar Das Gupta spent his early childhood in a village named Binauti in the western banks of the Titas river.

Random Thoughts, Problems and Possible Solutions

By Dr Samir Kumar Das Gupta

Crown Publishing, 2024

78 pages, Rs 168/-