The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) released the admit card for the interview for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) posts on its official website navodaya.gov.in.

Those candidates who qualified in the NVS PGT Computer-based Exam 2019 will participate in the interview.

Earlier, NVS had released the notification in July for the recruitment to the PGT Posts vacant in Navodaya Vidyalaya. On the basis of their performance in the exam, the candidates were selected for the interview.

NVS had invited notification for the post of PGTs (Biology, Chemistry, Commerce, Economics, Geography, Hindi, History, IT, Mathematics and Physics) on direct recruitment basis.

Steps to download NVS PGT interview Admit Card 2019:

Step1: Go to the official website navodaya.gov.in

Step2: Click on the ‘Link for downloading e-call letter to attend interview candidates shortlisted for interview for the post of PGTs under Direct Recruitment Drive-July, 2019’ on home page

Step3: In the new window, provide you login credentials

Step4: The admit card appear once the login is completed successfully

Step5: Save the copy of the admit card

Candidates can check the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti for the regular updates.