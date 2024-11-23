IIT Kharagpur launches startup accelerator programme

In a landmark initiative to ignite innovation and foster entrepreneurship, the Rajendra Mishra School of Engineering Entrepreneurship at IIT Kharagpur has partnered with z21 Ventures, an early-stage, operator-led venture capital firm established by IIT Kharagpur alumni.

This collaboration introduces an exclusive startup accelerator programme for final-year students, setting a new benchmark in entrepreneurial education and practice.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the programme was signed today in the presence of key dignitaries from IIT Kharagpur, including Prof. V K Tewari, director; Prof. Rintu Banerjee, deputy director and others. Representing z21 Ventures were Raj Singh, general partner.

The accelerator aims to nurture entrepreneurial talent at IIT Kharagpur, providing students with access to mentorship, funding, and resources to turn their bold ideas into scalable solutions for global challenges. Designed for BTech, MTech, and PhD students in their final year, the programme will blend IIT Kharagpur’s cutting-edge research capabilities with z21 Ventures’ extensive industry expertise.

In its inaugural cohort, the accelerator will support up to 10 teams, offering year-round mentorship, strategic guidance, and seed funding. The programme will also connect participants with z21 Ventures’ network of successful founders, industry experts, and seasoned advisors, ensuring they receive practical insights for market success.

In a unique provision, the accelerator will also welcome IIT Kharagpur alumni, provided they collaborate with current students on their founding teams. Additionally, IIT Kharagpur will offer infrastructure support post-graduation, ensuring continuity in transforming ideas into impactful startups.

“This partnership with z21 Ventures to launch the ‘KGP Forge Entrepreneur’ is a structured accelerator program aimed at empowering our students with crucial knowledge of company building, fundraising, and legal aspects. It reflects IIT KGP’s dedication to contributing significantly to India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Prof. V K Tewari.

The programme is open to final-year students across disciplines and seeks to champion interdisciplinary innovation and inclusive growth. With the convergence of academic prowess and industry expertise, the accelerator aspires to set a precedent for startup incubation in India and beyond.