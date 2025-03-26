IIT scholar alleges assault at Domkal police station

Iman Kalyan, a researcher and former student of IIT Kharagpur, has alleged that he was assaulted inside Domkal police station while trying to file a complaint regarding his lost bank passbook.

According to his complaint, police officers not only beat him up but also snatched his bag. The officer-in-charge (OC) of Domkal police station has assured an investigation into the matter. Mr Kalyan stated that he lost his passbook from a nationalised bank and visited Domkal police station to lodge a general diary (GD) entry. However, the duty officer directed him to get a stamp from the concerned bank branch before filing the complaint. When he expressed his inability to do so due to distance, an argument ensued between him and the officer.

According to Kalyan, a senior police officer (commonly referred to as “Meja Babu”) then called him into another room, assuring him that his issue would be resolved. Instead, he was allegedly subjected to severe physical assault and verbal abuse. Several other police personnel reportedly joined in the attack.

Following this, he was made to sit alongside other detainees near the lock-up. Upon hearing the incident, Kalyan’s parents rushed to the police station, where they, too, were allegedly mistreated by the officers. It was only after the intervention of the officer-in-charge (OC) of Domkal police station, Parthasarathi Majumdar, that the GD was finally recorded. After leaving the police station, Kalyan sought medical attention at Domkal hospital. Kalyan has lodged written complaints with the district superintendent of police, the sub-divisional police officer, and the OC of Domkal police station. He has demanded strict action against the officers involved, calling their behaviour disgraceful and unacceptable.

The incident has also sparked protests on social media, with demands for an impartial investigation and strict punishment for the guilty officers.

Reacting to the controversy, OC Parthasarathi Majumdar assured that the matter would be thoroughly investigated and appropriate legal action would be taken based on the findings.