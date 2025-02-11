IIT Kharagpur professor elected ACM Fellow for 2024

Prof Sudip Misra, a distinguished faculty member from the department of computer science and engineering, IIT Kharagpur, has been elected as a Fellow of the prestigious Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), the world’s premier computing society.

He is the only academic from India among the 55 fellows selected this year for his significant contributions to intelligent service-centric sensing and sustainable data processing in large-scale IoT networks. The formal induction of the ACM Fellows will take place in San Francisco, California.

Advertisement

Prof Misra serves as the INAE chair professor at IIT Kharagpur and was formerly the INAE Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellow. He obtained his PhD in Computer Science from Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada, and has an extensive research portfolio focusing on Wireless Sensor Networks and the Internet of Things (IoT). With over 500 research publications and 12 books to his name, he has received numerous accolades, including nine research paper awards at various international conferences and four best paper awards in IEEE journals.

Advertisement

Among his many honours, Prof Misra was awarded the IEEE ComSoc Asia Pacific Outstanding Young Researcher Award at IEEE GLOBECOM 2012. He has also been recognised with the ACM India Outstanding Contributions to Computing Education (OCCE) Award, Faculty Excellence Awards at IIT Kharagpur, and the Young Scientist Award from the National Academy of Sciences, India.

ACM, the world’s largest computing society, is dedicated to uniting computing professionals across academia and industry.