IIT Kharagpur, CCRH MoU on homeopathy using spectroscopy

IIT Kharagpur and the Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH) have entered into a strategic partnership to conduct a pioneering study on homeopathic medicines using advanced spectroscopic techniques. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) for this collaborative research was signed by Dr Subhash Kaushik, director general of CCRH and Prof. Rintu Banerjee, deputy director of IIT Kharagpur, in presence of Prof. V K Tewari, director of IIT Kharagpur.

The research project, “Fourier Transform Infra-Red (FTIR) Spectroscopic Study and Raman Study in Homeopathic Potentised medicines and characterization, standardization, and analysis of the imponderable medicines (including X-Ray, electricity, magnetis polus, australis, etc.),” is a three-year endeavor aimed at advancing scientific understanding in the field of homeopathy through technological convergence.

The study team includes Dr Ritika Hassija Narula, research officer and scientist-2 at CCRH and Dr Chander Shekhar Tiwary, assistant professor in the department of metallurgical and materials engineering at IIT Kharagpur, along with Dr Gurudeb Choubey, scientist-4 at CCRH, Dr Shivendu Ranjan from IIT Kharagpur, and other officials from both institutions.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, Dr Subhash Kaushik explained, “This project-based MoU marks a significant step in fundamental research on FTIR and Raman studies of homeopathic medicines. Through this study, we aim to deepen our understanding of the composition, properties, and behavior of homeopathic potentised medicines.”

Prof. Tewari expressed optimism about the collaboration, noting that the study will leverage cutting-edge spectroscopic tools to explore homeopathic medicines on a molecular level. “We need to channelize research that enhances medicine through technological advances. Raman spectroscopy, in particular, can be pivotal in studying the vibrational spectra of homeopathic medicines, offering new insights into their mechanisms and efficacy,” he added.

The project includes initiatives in clinical verification research, clinical research, and drug proving. Under the MoU, all intellectual property and patents resulting from the research will be registered jointly, with assistance from the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), ensuring collaborative ownership between CCRH and IIT Kharagpur. Both institutes will consult each other on any publications derived from the project, maintaining a cohesive research framework.

This collaboration between IIT Kharagpur and CCRH promises to shed new light on the scientific foundations of homeopathic treatments, potentially leading to breakthroughs that enhance the credibility and precision of homeopathic practice worldwide, said an IIT spokesperson.