The University of Delhi (DU) has recently released the admission schedule for undergraduate (UG) programs for the academic year 2023-24. The university will be conducting admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) based on the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG). The result of the CUET UG was declared on July 15.

As per the announcement, the first-semester classes are set to commence on August 16. This provides a timeline for aspiring students to plan their admissions and academic schedules accordingly.

Delhi University has planned to display the first CSAS admission list on its official website on August 1. However, the application process for CSAS phase 2 has already begun on July 17. So far, a staggering number of over 2.60 lakh students have applied for admission to the various undergraduate programs offered by Delhi University. This reflects the popularity and reputation of the university among students.

For those students who have not registered on the CSAS portal yet, the university has provided a window of opportunity to do so until July 24. It is advisable for students who are interested in pursuing their UG studies at Delhi University to complete their registration within the given time frame to ensure eligibility for the admission process.

In addition, the university has also introduced a correction window for candidates who have already completed their phase 1 applications and wish to modify certain fields. This correction window will remain open until 4:59 pm on July 20. Candidates can make necessary changes or updates to their profiles, including uploading updated documents and certificates. However, it is important to note that certain fields, such as name, photograph, and signature, cannot be edited or modified.

As the admissions process progresses, the university has planned to release the second and third CSAS allocation cum admission lists on August 10 and August 22, respectively. These lists will provide further clarity on the allocation of seats and admission opportunities for aspiring students.