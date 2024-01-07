Delhi schools to remain close for Nursery to Class 5 students

Amid the cold weather conditions, Delhi Education minister Atishi on Sunday announced that schools will remain closed for Nursery to Class 5 students for the next five days.

The minister informed this through a social media post . She said the decision was taken in the wake of prevailing cold conditions in the national capital. The schools included both government and private.

“Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next five days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from Nursery to Class 5,” Atishi wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Director of Education (DoE) of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) in an order said, “In view of the prevailing weather condition, there will be no classes for Primary Sections (Nursery to Class V) in physical mode in any Government, Government-Aided and Recognised Private schools for the next five days i.e. from January 8 to 12. ”

As far as possible, schools may organise online classes for their respective students of primary classes, it said.

“January 13 and 14 being Second Saturday and Sunday respectively, the students of Primary classes will join back school in physical mode on January 15 (Monday),” the DoE said.

Schools shall remain open for all other classes (VI to XII) with effect from January 8 (Monday), it said.

The DoE , however, said in view of the weather conditions, no school will start before 8 AM or have classes beyond 5 PM.

“The Heads of Schools (HoSs) must inform all students, Parents and Staff today itself through bulk SMS/phone calls/SMC or any other suitable means of communication,” it said.

Intense cold conditions continued to batter the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 15.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal.