LG increases adhoc monthly relief to Kashmiri migrant families in Delhi

Delhi LG V K Saxena has approved a substantial increase of the adhoc monthly relief from Rs 10,000 to Rs 27,000 for Kashmiri migrant families residing in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

This increase comes after 15 years during which the monthly aid was doubled from Rs 5,000 per family to Rs 10,000 per family in 2007.

In 1995, the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) had fixed the adhoc monthly relief (AMR) at Rs 5,000 per family.

To streamline the disbursement of relief, the LG’s approval includes mandatory Aadhaar seeding of data for eligible family members, officials said.

Moreover, relief payments to the migrants will be made exclusively through the Aadhaar Payment Bridge System and Public Financial Management System (PFMS), they said.

The AMR is provided to Jammu and Kashmir migrants under the Security Related Expenditure (Relief & Rehabilitation) scheme introduced by the central government in 1989-90. This scheme supports the relief and rehabilitation of individuals displaced from the Kashmir Valley during the period of militancy.

In Delhi, the AMR is granted to migrant families registered by the GNCTD between 1990 and 1993.

At present, around 2,000 families in Delhi receive the aid at the rate of Rs 3,250 per person with a maximum of four people per family. Out of this, Rs 1,000 is provided by the GNCTD, while the Ministry of Home Affairs reimburses Rs 2,250.

The monthly expenditure incurred on the AMR is approximately Rs 2.50 crore. It is anticipated that the number of these beneficiaries will increase by nearly 70 per cent, officials said.

“This enhancement of the AMR aims to alleviate the financial burden on Kashmiri migrant families in Delhi and improve their overall well-being,” an official said.