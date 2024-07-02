Chandernagore College gets A+ NAAC ranking

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has given A+ grade to Chandernagore College, the highest grade achieved so far by any state-run college in the state.

The college has scored 3.46 in the NAAC evaluation.

The college had received B++ in NAAC evaluation in 2007 and 2016.

Advertisement

Of the 50,000 colleges registered under AISHE, less than 1 per cent colleges have got A+ grade so far.

The college was set up in 1901 as College Dupleix, when Chandannagore was a French colony. From 1908 to 1931, the college had remained closed due to the alleged involvement of the students with revolutionary activities. The college came under the higher education department of the state government from 2 October, 1954. Now, the college offers 19 undergraduate honours courses and three postgraduate courses.

This is the only college in the country that has a museum on Indian revolutionary movement and the history of Chandannagore. The college does rain water harvesting and uses solar power and the administration runs in a paperless manner. The students are engaged in mangrove plantation along a stretch on the Hooghly, which is situated opposite the college. College students offer teaching to the students of primary schools, run by the Chandannagore Municipal Corporation. Recently, a book on the evolution of the college from College Dupleix to the present day has come out. The book is published by the heritage publishing house Dasgupta and Company.