Arambagh High School headmaster to get Shiksha Ratna

Arambagh High School had a rare achievement as two of its teachers have received Shiksha Ratna award for the two consecutive years.

Last year, the assistant headmaster of Arambagh High School Rabindranath Tudu received the Shiksha Ratna award and this year, the headmaster of the school, Bikash Chandra Roy has been selected to receive the Shiksha Ratna award from the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee on 5 September at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan.

The students, teaching and non-teaching staff, parents and guardians and the people of Arambagh are elated over the prestigious award.

Political leaders, renowned personalities of Arambagh sub-division are felicitating the headmaster in their own way. They said the school headmaster, teachers are doing a marvelous job in molding the students towards perfection. Every year, the students of Arambagh High School rank within 1 to 10 in the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary board examinations. Many students have ranked in the NIT UG examination.

The parents of the students said, “We were confident that this year too the headmaster will be selected for the Shiksha Ratna award and our wish came true. Under the able guidance of the headmaster, the students’ development and achievement rate have gone up high. The method of joyful teaching has won the hearts of the students. The percentage of absent students have dropped to nil, besides studies the introduction of cultural activities have helped in character building and disciplined life of the students.”

Headmaster Mr Roy said, “I dedicate the award to the Arambagh High School family. The joint effort of the teaching, non-teaching staff, students’ performance in studies and cultural activities have made it possible for me to receive the prestigious award. When I joined the school in 2021, there were only 1,700 students. Today,the number has gone up to 2,600 plus.”