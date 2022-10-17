Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit North Bengal for four days, beginning tomorrow. According to official sources, the CM will be landing at Bagdogra by Air India flight at around 1.20 PM. It is learnt that she would leave for the Hasimara air base by helicopter if the weather permits, and then to Malbazar. She may also go to Malbazar in a car from Bagdogra if the weather does not allow the helicopter to fly. At Malbazar, Miss Banerjee is scheduled to meet family members of people who lost their lives in the flash flood in the Mal river during immersion of the Durga idols on 5 October. Eight persons, including children, had died when they were swept away in a sudden flash flood in the Mal (Neora) river.

“She will stay there for the night in a suitable private resort, considering her security arrangements, which is located at a place with natural beauty in Malbazaar subdivision,” a source said today. Sources said Miss Banerjee will be staying in a private resort (SNS photo) in north Bengal for the first time after becoming the CM. She had stayed in the same resort when she was in the opposition in the state, sources said. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, and another BJP leader Dilip Ghosh meanwhile, criticised the state government for allegedly renovating the private resort with government funds.

On 18 October, Miss Banerjee is scheduled to hold an administrative meeting with officials of various departments in Jalpaiguri district, the sources said. “Immediately after the end of the meeting, Miss Banerjee would leave for Uttarkanya, the government’s branch secretariat for North Bengal, in Siliguri, in a helicopter. She will stay for the night in the guesthouse, Kanyashree, within the premises of Uttarkanya,” the source added. On 19 October, the CM is scheduled to address a gathering at Kawakhali during a Bijoya Sammilani, where people from eight districts of North Bengal will be attending.

She is likely to leave for Kolkata on 20 October. “The programme is being organised as desired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself to mark Bijoya Sammilani, a traditional Bengali ritual after the Durga Puja,” the source said. As BJP leaders are accusing Miss Banerjee of appeasing Muslims and practicing vote bank politics, the Trinamool Congress-led state government has celebrated a more colourful Durga Puja this year, following recognition of the Puja as a heritage by the UNESCO. Sources said that at least 5,747 Durga Puja committees and their members from eight districts will be attending the gathering at Kawakhali under the supervision of state machineries, especially the police. Besides almost people’s representatives belonging to the TMC at different levels and office bearers from eight districts will be present at the conference in connection with Vijaya Dashami.

