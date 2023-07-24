Jhanjhatua, the thief wanted for 33 years arrested in Bihar

Police in Bihar’s Buxar district arrested a thief who had been absconding for the past 33 years. The accused, identified as Jhanjhatua from Udiyanganj, was involved in many theft incidents in the 1990s but always evaded arrest. Several warrants were also issued against him.

“We received a tip-off about Jhanjhatua that he was hiding in his home. Accordingly, we launched a raid and arrested the accused. He was absconding for the last 33 years and was recognised as a notorious thief in the region,” said Santosh Kumar, SHO of Krishna Brahma police station of Buxar.

He was a big headache back in the late 1980s and 1990 when he was involved in committing theft at will. The police tried to chase him but he was always evasive in the initial years.

The accused was produced in the court, which sent him to jail.