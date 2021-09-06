JDU MLA killed my husband: Woman gives complaint to Nitish Kumar

A woman from Bihar’s Valmiki Nagar has given a complaint to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleging police inaction against JDU MLA Rinku Singh, on Monday.

The complainant, Kumud Verma alleged that the JDU MLA of Valmiki Nagar was involved in the murder of her husband Dayanand Verma, in February this year, but Bihar police did not arrest him.

Kumud Verma came to Janata Darbar of Nitish Kumar, held in Patna on Monday. After the complaint, the chief minister immediately sent her to DGP S.K. Singhal.

“Please take her to the DGP. He will look after the case,” Nitish Kumar said.

Valmiki Nagar MLA Rinku Singh and his two associates Babloo Kumar and Shakil are facing a murder charge of former district councillor Dayanand Verma. An FIR has been registered in the Naurangia police station on the written complaint of the deceased’s wife Kumud Verma.

Dayanand Verma was gunned down on February 14 when he was interacting with supporters at Sirisia Chowk in Bagha town. The police said that two bike-borne attackers came there and started indiscriminate firing on him. Verma received four gunshot injuries and succumbed in a sub-divisional hospital, Bagha.

Dayanand Verma apart from being a politician was also a contractor in Bagha and adjoining districts. Disputes could be the reason behind his murder.

Rinku Singh and his two aides are absconding since then.