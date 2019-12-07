Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 begins with Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana kidding around and have a fun time while they both express all the love they have for each other while Rashami Desai and others indulge in conversation. Everyone makes fun of Arti Singh and her ’16 somvaar’ fasts and then wake up to the song “Chak De Phatte” the next morning.

Meanwhile, Hindustani Bhau and other housemates continue to sleep and the “kukdoo koo” rings multiple times and Shehnaaz Gill comes to them and asks them to wake up. Shehnaaz also tells Arhaan to go and wake everyone up while Mahira and others discuss how they should be punished. Shefali Bagga and others talk about Paras Chhabra and the task while Asim goes to Sidharth and asks him about his well-being as Mahira and Shehnaaz and others continue to complain about Bhau.

Bhau then comes out and gets into a fight with Shehnaaz, and it aggravates, eventually leading to an argument between Shefali Jariwala and Mahira as well. Meanwhile, Sidharth comes in too and says everyone can speak whatever they want. Meanwhile, Madhurima Tuli says that this happens because every time after fights, they start talking to them and hence this behaviour. Shehnaaz continues to mimic Shefali and Mahira gets into an argument with Arhaan once again. Rashami comes in and calls Mahira a ‘chota dimaag’ and their banter continues.

Himanshi, on the other hand, tells Bhau how she cannot keep friendship with Shehnaaz after this behaviour. Mahira and Shehnaaz come to Asim and ask him to ask his team members to do the job, while Rashami and others make a baby with a towel, while Sidharth and others wonder what is happening. Everyone’s banter continues and things get worse when Rashami steals Mahira’s extension. Shefali Bagga tells Mahira and others to stop doing this because they are all old enough. Mahira speaks against Asim, while Shefali comes in with the next task announces Team Shehnaaz, with Shefali, Arti, Asim, Himanshi, Mahira, and Shehnaaz and the other team will be Team Arhaan, with Vikas, Rashami, Shefali Jariwala, Arhaan, Madhurima, and Vishal. Sidharth, however, won’t be performing the task and Mahira and Bhau will be the sanchalak as well.

The first round gets no result and Rashami’s banter with Mahira continues. The second round continues and amidst the fight, Asim hurts himself while Shefali Jariwala and Shehnaaz Gill get into a fight. Mahira causes chaos with her rules while Shehnaaz takes the baby from Rashami and throws it into the pool. Things only get worse hereon. Bigg Boss reprimands everyone and stops the task midway. The girls continue to create a ruckus. Next, Sidharth and Vishal get into an argument over everything that went through. Eventually, Sidharth says he will do the task while Rashami and Mahira’s argument continues.

Ultimately, Bigg Boss aborts the task while Rashami and others ask Bigg Boss what is the point of doing the task. Meanwhile, Mahira starts crying with everything that is going on. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz and Mahira pick some stuff from Rashami’s bag, which eventually leads to an argument. In a rage, Mahira breaks the lip case, and Rashami and Mahira’s argument continues. Both Rashami and Asim go for a check-up, Asim has a minor pain, Rashami has a hairline fracture. They all discuss their plan of action next, while Rashami insists on going to the confession room. Instead of Rashami, Arhaan removes the mic to come out in her support.

Shefali goes to Shehnaaz and informs her about Rashami’s fracture while Sidharth and Mahira make fun of it. Mahira comes in to fight with Rashami, and things get only worse. They hurl not so nice things at each other, and finally, Rashami is called to the confession room where she expresses her concern before Bigg Boss.

