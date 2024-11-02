Youth drowns in Damodar

Pradyut Bagdi (22), a resident of Ara area, under Kanksha police station drowned in river Damodar near Seelampur in West Burdwan district last evening.

He went to his uncle’s house in Budbud and from there went to see Kali Puja pandals with his friends, but accidentally slipped near Seelampur in Kanksha in the Damodar and was drowned.

His friends and locals tried to rescue him but failed. Kanksha police were informed. Later, civil defence and National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) jawans started search operations.

Even after 24 hours of his drowning, the body has not been recovered. Search operations have been going on since today morning. There is huge water current in the river near Seelampur area of Kanksha.