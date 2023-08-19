Youth dies of dengue in Asansol, family alleges negligence

Abinash Shaw (20), a resident of Ranganiapara, under Ward 42 of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC), has become the first victim of dengue in Asansol this season. Since Tuesday he was suffering from fever and on Wednesday he was admitted at Asansol District Hospital. But as his condition deteriorated, doctors advised him to be taken to a better facility. He was taken to a Durgapur private hospital. His blood tests confirmed dengue and at night he was injected blood but in the morning he died.

Sheela Shaw, a relative of the victim has alleged that his life could have been saved if the doctors at Asansol District Hospital conducted blood tests and detected his disease in time. The death created a stir in Asansol town. The Asansol Municipal Corporation has sent a team to the locality and has directed clean up of the area.

Sanitation department staff have started spraying bleaching powder and antimosquito spray in the area. Since the past one month, there have been several cases of dengue in Durgapur Municipal Corporation (DMC) area and also in Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) area in Burdwan West District. A high-level meeting was also held in AMC between the health department, sanitation department officials and the mayor, chairman and other MMiCs.

