Students of St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous) Kolkata, members of St. Xavier’s College Students’ Council and members of the St. Xavier’s College (Calcutta) Alumni Association today took out a silent and peaceful rally in solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

“We are here to join with the students, not to strengthen them but to take strength from them, we are not here to inspire them but to take inspiration from them,” said Debojyoti Mishra, music composer. The rally started from the main gate of the college and culminated at the same place after taking a round of the college premises. The silent protest began at 4 p.m. and ended at 5 p.m.

“They shouldn’t treat students like this. If we are saying something or doing something, it is because it is good for the country,” said Ankit Sarkar, from B.com First Year. Students held placards with ‘Library of Jamia University was burnt’ written on it. Alumni of the college was also present to protest against the violence in JMI. Everyone present at the rally was talking to the media but they did not raise any slogans.

“Students are at stake, they are unprotected, and police force cannot just come and destroy anything. Most of the students are not privileged. They come from different backgrounds,” said Sanmitra from sociology department. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police had made arrangements to ensure the rally stayed peaceful inside the college premises as well as outside.

The rally was held in solidarity with the students who became victims of the clash that broke between the students of JMI and AMU and the police during anti-CAA protests.