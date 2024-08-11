Within 24 hrs accused has been arrested: Abhishek

Trinamul Congress national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee today demanded that the punishment for the accused in the R G Kar rape and murder case should be expedited and advocated that the BJP should promulgate ordinance in bringing amendments to the law governing such heinous crimes and the Congress, Trinamul Congress should support it in order to get such crimes curbed.

The Trinamul leader was speaking after the administrative meeting in his constituency today.

Mr Banerjee also said that such criminals should have no right to live in society. Process to give him an exemplary punishment should be hastened.

Abhishek has also opened an anti-corruption helpline. He said, “In last few months, he has received complaints that many in the name of the party threaten and create hindrance in work. On the WhatsApp channel that we have created with Ek Daake Abhishek number, I would urge you to send us the video and we will forward it to the police. After investigation, if found to be true, police will take action! The identity of the info provider will be kept a secret. The reward amount on this will be decided in a day or two, however, safeguarding the identity of the info provider is our priority.”

The Trinamul national general secretary on development in Diamond Harbour said that about Rs 5,580cr had been spent on development in the last 10 years in the Lok Sabha constituency, of which, Rs 75 cr had been spent on building roads.

On the R G Kar incident, Abhishek added, “This is a condemnable incident. The CM is directly looking into this. Within 24 hours the accused was arrested. It’s the law that has held our hands. Such a person shouldn’t be allowed to be part of the society. Now the case will begin, trial will begin. A rapist has no identity if the said person is a police, labourer, carpenter or whatever. The accused is simply a rapist.”

He added I saw many political parties were out in the streets with flags. We should instead bring ordinance or Bill so that speedy justice can be provided in seven days. The Centre can bring ordinance to increase tenure of ED but no ordinance for speedy justice in case of rape? BJP leaders who are protesting should bring a Bill to provide punishment to rapists in seven days and as the opposition job of TMC and Congress is to support the Bill. Why will it take 5-6 years for a trial?

“A mother and father lost their daughter. Only they can know the value. It should be the responsibility of political parties, media to collectively provide justice to the family. Had this been Uttar Pradesh – even the body would have gone missing. If we don’t change the law, nothing will change. A strict law should be brought for a speedy trial in 7 days. Why will they keep the accused in jail for 5-6 years and invest so much money during their trial?” demanded Abhishek.

Why can’t the Centre bring that Bill? Circumstantial evidence should be considered if it is against the accused should be considered and not a botched-up investigation in 7 days to hang the accused. If the evidence is against you, within 7 days the trial should be completed, added the young MP.

He pointed out what happened in Bilkis Bano case, SC had to intervene. “It’s our collective failure – Hathras, Nirbhaya, Unnaon. This is my personal opinion, you may agree or disagree. I thank the police for acting swiftly within 24 hours and would also add that police who are responsible for security there should be more vigilant,” he said.

On the Bangladesh developments, he said, “Yes West Bengal continues to be at risk in terms of current situation and dynamics but it’s not wise on my part to speak on this issue since it’s an international matter and MEA is looking into it.”

On the repeated rail accidents the MP said that the central govt has been careless. They are spending crores on bullet trains but not on anti-collision devices.