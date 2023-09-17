With flow of funds, BMC gets ready for road repairs

Roads in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation area, including Salt Lake and Rajarhat Gopalpur, are in bad shape and in need of immediate repairs. But the good news is that several tranches of money are being sanctioned for the purpose by the urban development department, said the officials. BMC Mayor Krishna Chakraborty said Rs 31 crore has been sanctioned already for road repair work.

A civic official said sanction letters for 14 wards have already arrived. Several stretches across Salt Lake are in pathetic condition. Large potholes and craters have surfaced at many avenues and cross roads. Residents fear, with the low pressure condition bringing in more rain, things will only worsen. The civic body had done some patchwork at places but the rains have washed away the top layer, putting motorists at risk of life and limb.

The BMC officials are also aware of the situation and are waiting for the monsoon to recede to take up repair work. “We will be ready with the tendering process so that work can start as soon as the rains stop. We will be repairing the roads around Puja pandals on a priority basis. Some wards need special attention and we will ensure that people are happy with the repair work,” said Anita Mondal, MMiC roads

