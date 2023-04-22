With 3 more Covid deaths, toll rises to five

Three more Covid-19 deaths were reported in the city amidst regular spurt in the number of novel coronavirusaffected patients in the state. The government is yet to release any official bulletin giving daily figures in connection with positive cases and deaths caused by the viral disease.

Last time, when the Swasthya Bhaban had released an official Covid-19 bulletin was on 28 January. Three patients Subir Kumar Kar (80) of Dum Dum, Sundari Ghosh (93) of Patuli and Arati Das (92) of Khardah in North 24-Parganas died of Covid on Thursday at the state-run Infectious Disease (ID) Hospital at Beliaghata. With the three deaths, Covid-19 claimed five lives so far during the past three weeks.

While speaking to reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that 150 Covid positive cases were recorded daily on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Daily infection rate has already touched 150 on Tuesday when nearly 200 Covid positive cases were reported in the state.

There has been an alarming spike in the number of positive cases. According to a senior official, dealing in public health affairs at Swasthya Bhaban, felt the positivity rate in the state should have been higher than the existing daily figures if a large number of suspects showing fever, cough and cold and breathing distress undergo nasal swab sample tests as much as possible. “But most suspects are reluctant to go for coronavirus confirmatory tests.

The state government should take initiatives so that people suffering from Covid-like symptoms undergo tests otherwise it would be difficult to get a proper picture of Covid situation,” said a senior member of the Covid advisory committee. “This time, xbb.1.5, new sub-variant of Omicron, a Covid-19 variant, is less virulent in Bengal and as a result of which most of the positive patients do not require admissions to hospitals.

We are concerned with elderly people with co-morbidities like highly diabetic and ailments in heart, lungs, liver and kidneys as they are vulnerable to infection with the virus,” he said requesting anonymity