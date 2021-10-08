Will work with state govt: Bimal

Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung today stressed on the point that he would work with the state government for the benefit of the people of the Hills, while also claiming that he would not speak a word on Gorkhaland today, as, according to him, someone else always benefitted from him doing do.

Mr Gurung was addressing a programme organized to mark his party’s 15th Foundation Day at Malidhura near Darjeeling town. Addressing the gathering there, Mr Gurung said, “I have thought about it a lot, and people might think I would speak on the issue of Gorkhaland today, but I will not. Every time I speak on it, someone else benefits and comes to power here. It is not the leaders that should benefit, but the people are the ones who should gain.”

In the same breath, he also said, “In the coming days, I will work with the Bengal government as it has promised that it will grant us a Permanent Political Solution (PPS). I will work towards that.”

The GJM leader also said that as he said earlier in 2024 he would, however, support a party that would work for the Gorkhas. Asked about the PPS that the BJP has mentioned and the upcoming meeting in Delhi called by the Centre for 12 October, he said, “This meeting is only being held as a show and eyewash. The Bengal government will not attend the talks and the chapter will be closed.”

According to him, the BJP had promised this since 2007, but that nothing had happened in the end. “At present, we have to see the situation of the hills and do politics as the Covid pandemic has affected a lot of people and their income. They are in a bad state and I will work on how that can be overcome. Holding rallies and raising slogans will not work, and we have to see the future. We will stay close with the state government and work for the people and focus on development,” he said.