State govt workers to enjoy 16 days of Puja vacation in ’24

Good news for state government employees. Come October 2024, govt employees would be in for a special treat with Durga Puja holidays, which would extend for 16 days. The state government has in a notification released the calendar today on official holidays, which includes holidays for the pujas as well as under the Negotiable Instrument Act. According to the 2024 calendar released by Nabanna, the employees would enjoy close to a month-and-a-half of holidays.

Of these, a staggering 16 days of holidays occur during the pujas. Next year, the puja holidays are officially scheduled to begin on the day of Chaturthi ~ that is Monday. But since Dwitiya and Tritiya would be on Saturday and Sunday respectively, the holiday would automatically kick off from the day of Dwitiya itself. In 2024, there would be an additional two days of holidays following the Laxmi Puja, which is slated on 16 October.

Government employees would join back at work on 21st. Officially, in 2024, the number of holidays under Negotiable Instrument Act would be 22 but with 23 days of govt holidays, there would be a total 45 days of holiday next year.

