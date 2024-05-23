Will not accept HC order scrapping OBC status: CM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday categorically said the state government will not accept the Calcutta High Court order that has scrapped the OBC status of several communities in the state. Calcutta High Court on Wednesday set aside the classification of 37 communities as Other Backward Classes (OBC) under The West Bengal Backward Classes (Other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) (Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts) Act, 2012, finding such reservations to vacancies in services and posts in the state illegal.

A Division Bench, comprising justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Rajasekhar Mantha, also said that the state’s executive orders classifying 42 classes as OBCs from 5 March 2010, to 11 May 2012, were also quashed with prospective effect. Miss Banerjee, addressing a gathering at Panihati which falls under Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat, said the OBC reservation will continue in the state, as the Bill concerned was passed within the framework of the Constitution. “Law cannot be discriminatory. In the eye of law, Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists are same.

We will go to the Supreme Court against the order. This order has been given to please Modi. We have respect for the High Court but recently activities of some judges have raised questions among the people. One judge took premature retirement and is contesting in the election on BJP ticket. Another judge said on the day of his retirement that he is a RSS supporter. People have doubts about the impartiality of the judiciary,” she said. “The OBC reservation quota introduced by the West Bengal government will continue. We had drafted the Bill after conducting a house-to-house survey, and it was passed by the cabinet and the Assembly,” Miss Banerjee said.

Advertisement

The Trinamul Congress chairperson warned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is playing with fire by seeking to divide Hindus and Muslims in his speeches. Miss Banerjee noted that Mr Modi has alleged that the Muslims will take away the rights of the people belonging to the SC category. “It is impossible. The right has been given by the Constitution of India and no one can take away the right,” she said. “There is an apprehension that the BJP might engineer riots to disturb peace in North 24-Parganas.

I will request my Muslim brothers and sisters not to fall into their trap. It is Modi who does not like you and blames you for everything,” she remarked. The state chief minister further warned that if Mr Modi is voted again to power, the Constitution would be changed and rights of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities would be taken away