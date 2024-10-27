‘Dana’ effect: 2 youth electrocuted in separate incidents

Union minister of state for development of North Eastern region and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar lambasted the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) following the death of a young man due to electrocution in Kolkata. He stated that incidents of electrocution-related deaths are recurring in the city, and the KMC seems indifferent. Majumdar also mentioned that even the councillors don’t heed the chief minister’s directions. “A tragic and avoidable loss in CM Mamata Banerjee’s own Bhawanipur constituency, a 25-year-old youth has lost his life after being electrocuted in stagnant water.

Despite the Chief Minister’s attempts to control the situation from Nabanna, her own administration’s failures are evident. How long will the people endure the inefficiency and corruption under Mayor Firhad Hakim and the TMC government? This is the real cost of their misgovernance. #JusticeForBhawanipur,” wrote the Union minister in his X-handle. Kolkata experienced continuous rainfall from Friday morning, leading to waterlogging in multiple parts of the city by noon. Allegedly, in the afternoon, a young man was electrocuted while trying to cross a waterlogged road in Bhawanipur, where an electric wire was hanging from a railing. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation into the incident. The power supply company, CESC, might also file a separate complaint with the police.

According to local sources, an electric wire was hanging from a railing on Justice Dwarkanath Road in Bhawanipur on Friday afternoon. Due to continuous rain, the road was flooded. While crossing the waterlogged street, the youth was electrocuted. Investigations have begun.

In another incident in Sridharnagar, Patharpratima, South 24-Parganas, a boy named Subhajit Das lost his life due to electrocution. According to reports, after a tree fell on the service line from the electric pole on his house, cutting the wire and disconnecting the electricity to his home, Subhajit went with his family to clear the tree. Eyewitnesses claimed that he did not realise that the broken wire was still live, nor did they inform electricity workers to clear the fallen tree.