Will be present when needed: Abhishek to ED

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee assured the officials of the Enforcement Directorate that he will present himself before them in future if required. Mr Banerjee went to the ED office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake at 11 am. The ED had sent a notice to him requesting him to be present at the office this morning.

The notice was served at a time when he was celebrating his birthday on Tuesday. Mr Banerjee spent an hour at the ED office. After coming out of the office, talking to the media, he said he had submitted documents containing 6,000 pages. “I have submitted documents containing 6,000 pages and requested the ED officials to go through them. I have assured them that in future I would come to their office if required.”

He said that although his close associates and even his legal aids advised him to skip the summons today, he decided to be present. “I always try to be high on moral grounds. I accumulated all the documents within a short span of just two days which I submitted on Thursday,” Banerjee said. He said earlier he had met the ED officials and submitted documents. “I had to suspend Nabajoar Jatra for a day as I had to be present at the ED office.

Advertisement

I have no intention to flee and am ready to cooperate with them.” It may be mentioned that his parents and spouse too had faced the interrogation. Commenting on reports that the Ethics Committee of Parliament has recommended strong actions against his party MP Mahua Moitra in the ‘cash for query case’, Banerjee said that he feels that Moitra is quite competent to fight her own case. “I am fighting my own battle. I have been summoned so many times and I have faced questioning so many times.

Obviously questions are there about the mode of functioning of the ethics committee. But I am sure that Moitra is capable of fighting her own battle,” Banerjee said.