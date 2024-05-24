Wildlife enthusiasts, conservationists discuss Project Tiger

There was a riveting discussion on Project Tiger, commemorating 50 years of the project, involving two prominent wildlife conservationists, Sunil Limaye, former principal chief conservator of forest, Maharashtra government and Pradeep Vyas, former principal chief conservator of forest, West Bengal along with. Shiladitya Chaudhury, wildlife enthusiast & entrepreneur and Ketan Sengupta, real estate professional and also a wildlife enthusiast.

A coffee table book named “ROAR” with a collection of photographs from various tiger reserves across India by Mr Choudhury and Mr Sengupta. Ms Melinda Pavek, Consul General, US Consulate, Kolkata was also present on the occasion.

Project Tiger was launched by the Government of India on 1 April, 1973. It came into being to arrest the rapidly dwindling population of the Indian tiger and work towards well-strategized conservation of this majestic beast. Project Tiger is hailed as a success.

“As Roar is launched, it is the realization of a dream. As an Indian, I take pride in thinking I live in a country that is home to more than 70 per cent of the world’s tiger population. As the readers browse through the book’s pages, they will be able to witness some of the majestic traits of the Royal Bengal Tiger,” said Mr Chaudhury.