Why terrorists prefer to stay in Bengal after crime in other states: Anurag Thakur

Outgoing Union minister of youth & sports and information & broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur campaigned for BJP’s candidate for Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat Raju Bista, today.

Mr Thakur showcased Mr Bista’s performance in the Parliament in the last five years to bring in development in the region.

He was addressing an assembly of BJP leaders, workers and others who attended an interactive session held in a private hotel here today.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Thakur slammed chief minister Mamata Banerjee on the issue of Sandeshkhali, attacks on ED and NIA officials and arrest of two suspects behind Bengaluru blast case from the state.

“Why Mamata Banerjee gives shelter anti-nationals and terrorists prefer to stay in West Bengal after committing crime in other states,” Mr Thakur asked.

Later, Mr Singh campaigned at Gorubathan in Kalimpong and later at Milan More in Siliguri.

Significantly, a BJP MLA from Kurseong, Bishnu Prasad Sharma, a former Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha leader, has been working against Mr Bista, though his mentor Bimal Gurung has joined hands with the BJP and its candidate for Darjeeling.

On the other hand, the Gorkha National Liberation Front , Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxists and other Gorkha organisations have extended support to Mr Bista.

But Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha president, Anit Thapa, as an chief executive of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, who keeps control over the Hills after two-tier rural polls in the Hills, ‘apparently’ is trying hard to erode the vote bank of the BJP in the Hills, by supporting the TMC candidate Gopal Lama, a former WBCS officer.

On the other hand, both the CPM and the Hill-based political leaders associated with Hamro Party, led by Ajoy Edwards are trying to retain its vote bank by supporting the Congress candidate Munish Tamang.

Keeping an eye on the first phase of polls to be held on 19 April, movie stars have started campaigning in this region.

BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty, who attended a roadshow in Jalpaiguri yesterday, campaigned for Alipurduar candidate Manoj Tigga in the district headquarters today.

On the other hand, a Bengali movie star, who is also TMC leader, has started campaigning for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar candidates to take on the BJP.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning for his party candidate Dr Sukanta Majumdar, outgoing MP from Balurghat and state BJP president, at Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur tomorrow.

Mr Modi addressed the first public meeting in Siliguri before the general elections notification. He came to Cooch Behar and then Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri, after cancellation of his programme in South Dinajpur.

Notably, Union home minister Amit Shah came to Dakshin Dinajpur a few days ago to campaign for Dr Majumdar and his party candidate for Maldah (Uttar) Khagen Murmu, a former CPM leader, who joined the-BJP and was elected as-an MP from the same seat in 2019.