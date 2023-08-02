Wet day for city, heavy rains in dists: Met dept

Lashed by heavy downpour during the afternoon, the city plunged into darkness around 3pm. The heavy showers were triggered by deep depression over Northeast Bay of Bengal, off the Bangladesh coast, bringing ‘orange warning’ of heavy to very heavy rainfall between 7-20cm by the weather office for Kolkata and seven other districts of south Bengal, today.

An orange warning is given so that various government authorities can make preparations to handle situations of inundation or any other associated mishaps.

Till this evening, Kolkata received around 21mm of showers in the last 24 hours. The city was lashed with rains during the later part of the day, as the deep depression started moving towards the Gangetic West Bengal this evening.

Within one hour between 3-4 pm, several pockets received rainfall above 10mm. Beerpara received the highest rain, of around 24mm, followed by Dutta Bagan and Ultadanga that saw 20mm of showers.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has tipped another wet day with a warning of tomorrow for the city. According to the weather scientists, as the system prevailing now is a deep depression, Kolkata and other districts could also experience winds. The city is set to experience squall winds of speed reaching 40-50 kmph tomorrow.

However, tomorrow, heavier rainfall has been predicted for districts adjoining the state of Jharkhand including Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram. The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday said that a wellmarked low-pressure area over central parts of the north Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression and laying centred, is likely to intensify further into a deep depression.

It said that it is likely to move northwestward and cross the Bangladesh coast near Khepupara around the evening of today. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestward across Gangetic West Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours.

The local weather office has predicted deep depression to weaken itself in the next few hours and turn into a depression tomorrow while moving towards Gangetic West Bengal and then to Jharkhand.