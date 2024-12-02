West Burdwan district magistrate orders probe into illegal water connections in the district’s industrial belt

The District Magistrate of West Burdwan, S. Ponnambalam, has ordered an investigation into the discovery of numerous illegal water connections tapping into the main lines of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, primarily in the district’s industrial belt. S. Ponnambalam stated that these widespread thefts of water from the high-pressure main pipelines of the PHE have adversely affected the Har Ghar Jal Scheme in the district, jeopardizing the goal of providing tap water to every household.

Recent surveys and search operations conducted by the PHE, with the assistance of the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC), have revealed that these illegal connections have been used for various purposes, including fish cultivation and car washing. “The PHE, ADPC, and district administration were astonished by the findings of the recent raids. Not only will these illegal connections be disconnected, but strict action will be taken, and fines will be imposed,” added the DM of West Burdwan, S. Ponnambalam. In several areas, PHE officials have discovered that fish cultivation has been taking place in large water bodies, stealing filtered water from the PHE. Additionally, roadside dhabas, eateries, nurseries, garages, and even National Highway-19 establishments have been found using these illegal connections for car washing.

Even petrol pumps and shops were found to have illegal connections. The drinking water situation in Asansol is dire this winter, as water availability in the Damodar River, where the Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) pump houses are located, is scarce. Even the township of Burnpur, belonging to SAIL’s Iisco Steel Plant (ISP), has recently faced an acute drinking water crisis. The AMC has already written to the state government, urging them to request adequate water release from the Panchet and Maithon dams to the Damodar Valley Corporation.

It has been decided that FIRs will be filed against all these illegal water users at various police stations, and the police will be requested to take strong action. Several lakh liters of water are required for fish cultivation in these artificial water bodies, and the PHE officials and police are shocked to discover pisciculture being carried out with illegal water connections from PHE main pipelines in the West Burdwan district. Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed all district magistrates and the PHE department to take strong action against illegal water users.