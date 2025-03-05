Highway chase death: Driver of victim’s car arrested

In a twist in the mysterious death on the highway, Kanksa police, under Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate, have arrested Rajdeo Sharma, the driver of the vehicle in which event management company owner Sutandra Chatterjee was travelling.

She was killed after her vehicle met with an accident at Panagarh in West Burdwan district after allegedly two vehicles had been racing on national highway-19 from Budbud to Panagarh.

Earlier, Kanksha police had arrested the owner of the white SUV, Babloo Yadav. He was absconding after the accident.

ADPC cops have scanned all the CCTV footage on both sides of the highway before reaching a conclusion. Mother of the victim Tanushree Chatterjee has already lodged a FIR at Chandannagar police station, under Hooghly district alleging eve-teasing as reason behind the death of her daughter. Chandannagar police have already forwarded her complaint to Kanksha police station.

Meanwhile Babloo Yadav has been sent to four days judicial custody by Durgapur Court after his arrest. Earlier, he was sent to two days of police custody. Police have reconstructed that day’s incident by taking him to that spot.

On Monday night, Kanksha Police arrested Rajdeo Sharma from his house in Chandannagar and brought him to Kanksa police station. He has been forwarded to Durgapur Court today seeking police custody.

He has been arrested under BNS sections 281, 125 (A), 105 and 324.

He has been arrested for changing his version to police and trying to misguide the cops, rash driving on the highway and murdering without intention etc.

Avisekh Gupta, DCP (east) of ADPC has said that so far two persons have been arrested in this case. Four other persons travelling on that SUV are still absconding.

Sunil Kumar Choudhary , CP of ADPC has already refuted the allegations of eve teasing at a press conference and claimed that two vehicles have been engaged in a race and rash driving on the national highway.