West Bengal MP slaps toll plaza employee

Sunil Mondal, MP from Bardhaman (Purba), allegedly slapped a toll plaza employee near Burdwan town yesterday. A video footage of the incident showing him assaulting the man leaked from the plaza on the NH-19 and went viral last evening.

Mondal, as he claimed, was on his way to Mongalkote from Kolkata by car to attend a virtual inauguration by the chief minister yesterday when the incident occurred. He, however, denied that he’d either attacked or slapped Ujjwal Singh Sardar, the toll-plaza employee at Palsit.

The MP said: “I just went to convince him that I was their MP and my car was entitled to enjoy toll-free service.”

He further claimed: “If anyone could show me a footage that I’d attacked the youth unprovoked, I’d resign from my Parliamentarian post, for sure.”

The video shows that Mondal’s white car was stopped by the staff after it hit the ‘no entry’ post. The staff was seen instructing the car driver to buy toll ticket and in just 10 seconds Mondal was seen getting down the vehicle angrily and without any arbitration, he slapped the staff. A depressed Ujjwal said: “He thrashed me just because I’d asked him to follow the rule.”