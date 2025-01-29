West Bengal Commission for Women’s pavilion launched Book Fair

The stall by the West Bengal Commission for Women at the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair was inaugurated today, where the officials highlighted their upcoming activities and initiatives during the book fair days.

The Commission will have interactive panel discussions, workshops on women’s rights, mental health awareness sessions, and exhibitions showcasing women-centric literature and art. The initiatives aim to engage visitors and foster dialogue on critical issues affecting women in today’s society.

On 31 January, inmates from Bankura correctional home will be presenting a special prose & poetry at the pavilion. On 2 February, Kakoli Kundu, officer in-charge, women’s cell, Howrah police station will be speaking on the experience of trafficked women.

Speaking on the occasion, Leena Gangopadhyay, chairperson of West Bengal Commission for Women, stated, “The Commission encourages women to share their stories, experiences, and expert insights that resonate with their struggles and aspirations. The International Kolkata Book Fair serves as a perfect platform to launch this initiative and connect with people from all walks of life.”

Talking about the recent achievements of the Commission, the chairperson said, “Cases of atrocities on women have gone up many fold in the last few years. When I joined, there were around 1,100 cases, which now has gone up to around 4,000. We answer all calls and reply to every message on our website.”

Sanghamitra Ghosh, principal secretary, department of women & child development & social welfare, said, “With schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar and Rupashree and many others, women’s lives have been transformed in the state. The anganwadi centres are expanding. The sense of confidence has gone up for the women in the rural areas. Other than their social security there have been many spin offs of these state government schemes.”