As the city and several districts of the state are set to receive moderate showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds in the next few days, the doctors are giving words of caution for the people of Kolkata amid the outbreak of the corona virus.

A cyclonic circulation, has been created over Madhya Pradesh and the trough line of low pressure is extending up to West Bengal.

“Also a high pressure zone hovering over Bay of Bengal is bringing moisture to the region. The two factors will be causing active weather conditions in various districts of the state for the next four to five days,” informed an official of the Regional Meteorogical Centre at Alipore.

“The state is expected to receive squalls, gusty winds or thunderstorms of speed between 50 to 60km/hour. The city might not receive rainfall every day, but one or the other parts of the state is to get rainfall, in scattered manner for the next few days,” informed Mr Ganesh Kuman Das, director, RMC.

The two factors have caused sudden change in the weather conditions with the mercury going as low as 20.5 degree Celsius today, which is six degrees below the normal temperature of April.

Even the highest temperature recorded remained at 34.5 degree Celsius, one degree below the normal temperature that usually prevails in this month, according to the weatherman.

Such sudden change in weather, is ideal for virus infections in general. In case of the corona virus, the nature and character of which, is yet to be ascertained, the doctors are seeing possibilities of increased cases of severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) symptoms in such weather conditions.