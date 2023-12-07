We will meet soon: CM on INDIA bloc meeting

Trinamul Congress leaders came down heavily on the Centre for holding back the state government’s dues for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme, though the state has few fake job cards in comparison to the BJP-ruled states.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, while leaving the city on her way to North Bengal, said at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport this afternoon that she had sought the appointment of the Prime Minister to discuss the matter. Earlier, she had said she would stage a demonstration on the street if she was denied an appointment.

The union minister for rural development and his deputy refused to see a team of Trinamul MPs led by the party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, in Delhi. Amidst speculation that Mamata Banerjee might miss the INDIA bloc meeting due to scheduling conflicts, the West Bengal chief minister clarified that Opposition leaders would convene soon when the Congress proposes a suitable date.

Miss Banerjee , addressing the media before her North Bengal tour, highlighted the need for prior invitations, stating that chief ministers require information about programs seven to ten days in advance to manage their schedules effectively.

Miss Banerjee said Rahul Gandhi had called her up, and the meeting of the INDIA alliance will take place soon. She then cautioned that the BJP will leave no stone unturned to create a dent in the alliance. “We have to be cautious and foil their move,” she maintained, adding, “the BJP will spread lies and canards. Don’t take what they say seriously, and put up a united fight.”

Miss Banerjee urged people to support the INDIA alliance and be by its side. She said with confidence that Bengal will show the path in the future. “We will have to consolidate our unity and identify those who are supporting the BJP indirectly. Bengal does not want power. Remove the BJP and save the country,” she remarked