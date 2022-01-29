WBTC considering to start restaurant on trams on four city routes soon

Commuters in Kolkata may get to enjoy Bengali delicacies while travelling through different parts of the city on a tram soon. The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) is considering plans to start restaurants on trams on four routes covering various parts of the city.

The food court on wheels serving traditional Bengali dishes is to be launched with the joint efforts of WBTC and an eminent brand having a chain of restaurants in the city. The moving restaurants are to be operated on the routes of Gallif Street, Gariahat, Kidderpore and Esplanade.

Apart from this, the WBTC, which is the custodian of city’ iconic trams, is also exploring options to resume regular tram services between Kidderpore and Esplanade. For this, an inspection of Babu Bazar Tram Depot was conducted by the chairman of WBTC, Madan Mitra today to take note of the site and submit a report to the state Transport Department.

According to the chairman, so far there has been no decision from WBTC of completely suspending the tram services in the city and the allegations in this regard are baseless. “The trams between Kidderpore and Esplanade are overcrowded at night,” said Mr Mitra.

“Managing such a crowd and sanitising the rake in the Covid times could be difficult. Also, as a tram moves on a specific route, there are chances of traffic jams due to it. Therefore, sometimes it becomes difficult to operate trams. However, we all know that the tram is a non-polluting transport. I have asked the officials to prepare a report to me by tomorrow on why the tram operations have been suspended,” he added.