CII sensitize industries on disruptive marketing strategies

CII hosted sessions on “Disruptive Marketing Strategies” recently in Kolkata. This initiative targeted mainly the entrepreneurs in West Bengal, second-largest MSME hub of the country. The focus was on equipping them with innovative marketing approaches to enhance customer satisfaction and reduce purchase barriers.

Dr Andrew Fleming, British deputy high commissioner east & northeast India highlighted the significant investment potential for British stakeholders in India. This was supported by the fact that UK exports have seen a notable 15 per cent annual increase, reaching £18 billion in 2022. He also emphasized the importance of addressing food cost concerns, farmer well-being, and carbon emissions.

Subash Balar, chairman, vice-president, marketing, ITC Limited, emphasized the importance of two key aspects i.e. understanding the “need gap” and exploring “consumer insights.” Additionally, he discussed the concept of “tentpole communication” to effectively reach the target audience.

