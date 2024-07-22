Dengue situation in Kolkata under contro

The dengue situation in Kolkata is under control in Kolkata till now with the city registering fewer cases as compared to that of the last year, informed the officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation yesterday. According to officials of the civic body, last year, till 14 July, 220 cases of dengue were reported under the limits of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The number of cases has seen a significant fall this year with only 146 cases being reported this year during the same period. As learnt from officials, the percentage of malaria cases this year, too has seen a reduction of about 57 per cent. As reiterated by mayor Firhad Hakim, even with the reported figures, nothing could be ascertained at this point of time as the monsoon has arrived late in the city. In view of this, the civic body is carrying out vector control measures intensively.

As pointed out by the mayor, the KMC’s vector control teams are conducting loudspeaker awareness campaigns and spraying anti-larvae chemicals in various neighbourhoods. The teams are also checking if there is water logging under lifts or in under construction buildings. The measures would be continued as the rainy season is not yet over. As informed by Mr Hakim, the fear of dengue continues even after one or two months after the monsoons are over. Notably, the civic body also releases guppy fish at places in water bodies to prevent the spreading to mosquito larva. However, water bodies covered with water hyacinth obstruct sunlight hindering the sustenance of guppy fish. According to the mayor, this challenge makes this time of the year tough in terms of fighting dengue in the city

