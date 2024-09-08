WBMC notice to Sandip Ghosh, suspends 3 close associates

The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) on Saturday issued show-cause notice to Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh, former principal of the R G Kar Medical College Hospital and an accused in the alleged financial irregularities in the state-run hospital, and suspended three other government doctors – Dr Mustafijur Rahaman, Dr Aveek De and Dr Birupakshma Biswas, who are reportedly his close associates.

The WBMC has also threatened Prof Ghosh to cancel his medical registration if he could not give satisfactory reply to the show-cause notice issued in connection with his alleged involvement in the financial irregularities and rape and murder incident at R G Kar Medical College Hospital within three days after receiving it.

Both Dr De and Dr Biswas used to hold important portfolios in the state medical council while Dr Rahaman is an influential Trinamul Congress leader and a house staff of Midnapore Medical College Hospital.

The council suspended Dr De and Dr Biswas under mounting pressure of the agitating junior doctors, who have been demanding actions against the two and suspension of Prof Ghosh.

The junior doctors of the R G Kar Medical College Hospital have also been alleging that both Dr De and Dr Biswas were found on 9 August morning in the scene of crime in the chest medicine department house in the third floor of the emergency building of the hospital.

Dr Rahaman was also allegedly involved in unleashing terror among medical students and doctors in Midnapore Medical College Hospital last week.

Slamming the WBMC, Dr Manas Gumta of the Association of Health Services Doctors (AHSD), said, “The action taken against the three doctors is nothing but eyewash because they are all small fry. We demand exemplary action against those big shots still holding important portfolios in the medical council and actively involved in tampering evidence related to the gruesome incident and corrupt practices in state health services. We are demanding fresh elections in the council.”