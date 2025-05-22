WBBSE show-cause to teachers for unlawful activities

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has issued show-cause notices to a group of protesting jobless teachers and non-teaching staff, who lost their positions following a recent Supreme Court verdict.

The notices relate to alleged unlawful activities during a demonstration outside Bikash Bhawan, the state education department headquarters in Salt Lake, on 19 May.

Advertisement

The WBBSE, the sole appointing authority for teachers and group C and D non-teaching staff in state government-aided schools, identified certain protesters through video footage and photographs. These individuals are accused of damaging government property during the protest.

Advertisement

The Board issued the show-cause notices on 16 May and directed the recipients to respond within seven days of receiving the letter.

“As the disciplinary authority, you are hereby directed to show cause for your unlawful activities, which violate the code of conduct and discipline applicable to teaching and non-teaching staff of educational institutions. You must explain why action should not be taken against you within seven days from the date of receipt of this notice,” the WBBSE stated.

According to the Board, many of the dismissed teachers had gathered at Bikash Bhawan, which also houses offices of several other government departments. A section of the protesters allegedly broke locks at the main gate and laid siege to the building, trapping government employees inside for nearly eight hours on 15 May.

Police conducted a lathi charge on the night of 15 May to disperse the crowd and rescue the trapped officials.

On 3 May, the Supreme Court upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict that annulled the appointment of 25,753 candidates recruited via the School Service Commission, describing the recruitment process as “vitiated.” The court allowed those affected to continue working at their respective schools until 31 December, after which they would be required to reappear for a recruitment examination. However, many have expressed unwillingness to participate in a fresh recruitment process.

During the protest on 15 May, clashes broke out between the demonstrators and police. Protesters reportedly broke open the main gate of Bikash Bhawan, leading to police action and injuries to several demonstrators.

On Wednesday, the agitating teachers reiterated their refusal to take the test again and resolved to continue their sit-in outside the education department headquarters.